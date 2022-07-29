Wiedza i Życie
29 lipca 2022
The oldest Polish popular science monthly magazine, first published in 1926.
It combines tradition with a modern approach to spreading scientific achievements. We write in simple and accessible language
about what is happening in science in Poland and around the world. We add lots of photographs and diagrams for you to better understand the topics.
We offer news and scientific reports, discoveries and inventions.
- Rate chart in English (file pdf)
- Technical information in English (file pdf)
- Publication rules in English (file pdf)