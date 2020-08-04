Mikołaj Banaszkiewicz – dr, historyk, visiting researcher Uniwersytetu Petersburskiego, uczestnik projektu „National Identity in the Imperial Politics of Memory: History of The Grand Duchy of Lithuania and the Polish-Lithuanian State in Historiography and Social Thought of the 19th–20th Centuries”, finansowanego przez Russian Science Foundation.

Tomasz Bohun – dr, historyk, redaktor magazynu Historycznego „Mówią Wieki”.