29 kwietnia 2024
IT Recruitment Poland services – find the right top talents with Sowelo

29 kwietnia 2024
IT Recruitment Poland IT Recruitment Poland mat. pr.
Looking for top talents for your company? IT team leaders, best tech talents, having top hard and soft skills, able to focus on international projects ... entrust outsourcing process to professionals. Sowelo - recruitment agency from Cracow, Poland, has been operating in the IT Recruitment Poland industry since 2007. Its dedicated team of experienced headhunters has already delivered over 1600 projects. At the moment they are working on over 135 expert IT recruitment projects and have almost 200 satisfied clients who recommend finding the best talents with Sowelo and keep coming back with new projects.

What are the offer's details? Among Sowelo's services you can find Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Executive Search, Recruitment Process Assessment, Talent Market Mapping, IT Recruitment Poland, Employer Branding as well as IT Contracting. On company's website visitors can find business profile, example case studies, job offers, contact data etc. You can also find the information of the awards the company has been given in recognition of its work in recruiting. Sowelo Poland offers its services to both Polish and international clients. Top quality, time and money saving and guarantee - this is what you get each time cooperating with your recruitment partner in Poland.

If you plan to hire new staff, feel free to reach out to Sowelo via email or phone. You can also leave a message via the company website - the consultants will then contact you as soon as possible.

Specialist recruitment process – hire best talents in Poland

What are the benefits of entrusting your hiring process to the .... Just have a quick look at its business profile and you will have no doubt anymore. Sowelo provides pre-employment screening and management of offers to candidates. They design the overall recruitment strategy. At their cost they provide the due diligence and process mapping. They also offer management of application tracking system, advise companies on overall recruitment process optimization and Polish labor law regulations and offer services covering executive search and employer branding position.

Find the right candidates as quickly as possible while focusing on your core business. Top new hires fulfilling the required personal and professional qualifications will soon be at your disposal. Sowelo team uses the direct search method, its own base of contacts and market references. Thanks to dedicating all its actions and efforts to a single projects at a given time they are able to contact the clients with candidates very quickly. Cooperation with Krakow agency also means lower recruitment costs. Recruitment costs each time depend on the requirements for the potential candidate, the position's place in the organization's hierarchy and the location of the search. Clients save time and money because they no longer need to prepare job advertisements, review resumes and interview candidates.

3-6 months guarantee is another competitive advantage of hiring top IT talents from Poland with Sowelo. For every candidate recommended to the client Sowelo gives guarantee. It means that if a person resigns or does not meet the expectations, headhunters will find another candidate for the position.

IT Recruitment Polandmat. pr.IT Recruitment Poland

Choosing IT Recruitment Poland team from Cracow

IT specialists in Poland's big cities like Warsaw or Cracow have already been working in the tech teams on-site, but also working remotely for companies from all over the world. Still lots of software developers are either looking for a job or considering changing it. Finding the perfect software engineers among the talent pool is a task for Sowelo recruiters. Take advantage today of one of the services offered by the agency, namely IT Recruitment Poland. In addition to IT/Telco, they also offer partnerships with other industries, for example Renewable Energy, Professional Services, Finance and banking. As specialists in their field, Sowelo employees know very well how the IT market works, and what qualities professionals in this industry should possess.


The company has been working with clients in the IT market in Poland and abroad for years, specializing in recruiting in the areas of Software, Internet, Storage, Infrastructure, Networks, Security, Mobile and Consulting Services. Examples of completed projects include Sales Director EMEA, Operations Director EMEA, Senior Account Manager, Sales Executive, Software Architect, Lead SAP Consultant, Solution Sales Executive, Network Engineer or Engine Developer.

If you want to attract top IT talents and make them part of your team, do not hesitate reaching out to Sowelo recruitment team. IT staff augmentation can help your business grow as well-educated, talented IT professionals in Poland are highly sought-after worldwide.

Hire developers and software engineers – find the best with Sowelo

Visit Sowelo's company website https://sowelo.eu/services/it-recruitment-poland/ and find all the necessary contact data as well as more details about the IT Recruitment Poland service. It is a leading headhunting agency in Poland, let them plan the hiring strategy and attract the right talents for any vacancy you have. Effective big data specialists may be the key to your success.

Confirmation of the reputation and the highest quality of services of the agency from Krakow are undoubtedly numerous awards that the company has received since its foundation. Among them are the double distinction by the Clutch portal among the 1000 best companies in the world, the title of Business Cheetah 2021 and 2023, as well as the partnership of InHunt Group - a Finnish headhunting company that has created its own international network of headhunting companies.

Hire in Poland and make it your destination for IT recruitment. Effective new hires employment process performed by Sowelo is the guarantee of having the best candidates and being better than your competitors!

Article written by Sowelo

